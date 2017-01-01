Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this March 2017 photo Kate Fredette, of Waltham, Mass., walks the family dog, Roscoe, near their home in Waltham. The Fredette family found the dog through the online platform How I Met My Dog, that is designed to match humans with dogs based on what really matters: personality, lifestyle and behavior. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
In this March 2017 photo Kate Fredette, of Waltham, Mass., holds the family dog Roscoe at their home in Waltham. The Fredette family found the dog through the online platform How I Met My Dog, that matches humans with dogs based on what really matters: personality, lifestyle and behavior. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
In this March 2017 photo Morgan Fredette, 13, left, holds the family dog Roscoe as her mother Kate, center right, and brother Lucas, 11, right, play with the dog at their home in Waltham, Mass. The family found the dog through the online platform How I Met My Dog, that is designed to help humans pick the most compatible mutt possible. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
In this March 2017 photo Kate Fredette, of Waltham, Mass., greets the family dog, Roscoe, at their home in Waltham, Mass. The Fredette family found the dog through the online platform How I Met My Dog, that is designed to help humans pick the most compatible mutt possible. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)