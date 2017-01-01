Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 22 photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives for a Senate Republican meeting on a health reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office said in a statement July 19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives at the Senate for final votes of the week on the day after Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday. Sen. Graham, McCain's closest friend in the Senate, said that they had spoken by telephone Wednesday night and that the diagnosis had been a shock to McCain. "John has never been afraid of is death," said Graham, of McCain, 80, a Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)