Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday about the struggle to move Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch toward a final up-or-down vote on the Senate floor. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, center, joined by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., left, and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., pauses before speaking to reporters about the struggle to move Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch toward a final up-or-down vote on the Senate floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. Rather than let the Democratic obstruction stand, Republicans plan to enact a unilateral rules change to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters about the struggle to move Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch toward a final up-or-down vote on the Senate floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)