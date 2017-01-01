Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Graeme McDowell, of Northern Ireland, drives his shot off the 16th tee during the final round of the Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head, S.C., Sunday. McDowell beat Webb Simpson in a playoff. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)
Graeme McDowell, of Northern Ireland, pumps his fist after making a par putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Sunday. McDowell defeated Webb Simpson in a playoff. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)
Graeme McDowell, of Northern Ireland, chips onto the second green during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Sunday. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)