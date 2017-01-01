Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike from in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The fair opened Thursday but its amusement rides remained closed one day after Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed and seven other people were injured when the thrill ride broke apart and flung people into the air. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Tyler Jarrell, 18, poses for a photo. Jarrell was killed in a thrill ride accident at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio. The Marine Corps and school officials said Jarrell enlisted last week and was going to begin basic training next summer after his high school graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps via AP)