Senior Seth Engelhaupt paints his birdhouse shaped like a saw at the Medina County Career Center in Medina. Students at the career center are building elaborate birdhouses for a competition at the upcoming NARI Home Improvement Show in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Senior Jordan Andino (center) built a McDonald's birdhouse at the Medina County Career Center. Students at the career center are building elaborate birdhouses for a competition at the upcoming NARI Home Improvement Show in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Senior Jordan Andino built a McDonald's birdhouse at the Medina County Career Center. Students at the career center are building elaborate birdhouses for a competition at the upcoming NARI Home Improvement Show in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Senior Joe Garofalo (center) and his team work on their birdhouse at the Medina County Career Center. Students at the career center are building elaborate birdhouses for a competition at the upcoming NARI Home Improvement Show in Cleveland.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Teacher Todd Mason checks out a birdhouse a group made for robins at the Medina County Career Center. Students at the career center are building elaborate birdhouses for a competition at the upcoming NARI Home Improvement Show in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A teen who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron has been identified as 17-year-old Ernest Anderson Jr. of Schumacher Avenue. Anderson was a senior at East high school.