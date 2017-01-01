Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Family photo of former Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron.
Victoria Macron stands near the site where her husband Bryon's body was found earlier this year in Chippewa Lake by a kayaker. Macron was passing out flyers to with the hope of finding information about her husband's death on June 10, in Chippewa Lake at Point Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A flyer seeking information on missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron is posted on a light pole on Chippewa Road leading to Chippewa Lake where a body was recovered Feb. 21, in Lafayette Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Victoria Macron passes out fliers looking for clues and offering a reward for information about her husband Bryon on June 10, in Chippewa Lake at Point Park. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)