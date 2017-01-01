Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former Akron Police Capt. Doug Prade hugs Jodi Shorr, a administrative director for the Ohio Innocence Project after a news conference following his release from the Madison Correctional Institution on Jan 29 in London, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this 2010 file photo, Ohio Innocence Project lawyer Carrie Wood (center) addresses Judge Patricia Cosgrove in Summit County Common Pleas court about the Dewey Jones DNA testing to prove his innocence in the Neil Rankin murder case. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mark Godsey, director of the Ohio Innocence Project greets Doug Prade (right) a former Akron police captain who has spent nearly 15 years in prison for his ex-wife's killing, after being released from the Madison Correctional Institution Jan. 29, in London, Ohio. Prade was exonerated by DNA testing. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mark Godsey, director of the Ohio Innocence Project talks to the media shortly before Doug Prade, a former Akron police captain who has spent nearly 15 years in prison for his ex-wife's killing, is released from the Madison Correctional Institution Jan. 29, in London, Ohio. Prade was exonerated by DNA testing. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Doug Prade (center) has his picture taken with Innocence Project students who worked on his case. (Innocence Project)
Clarence Elkins, 42, embraces his sons, Clarence (left) and Brandon at the Mansfield Correctional Institution, December 15, 2005 after his release. Elkins, who spent seven years behind bars for the rape and murder of his mother-in-law, was released Thursday after DNA evidence from a cigarette butt helped clear him. (Akron Beacon Journal/Ken Love)
In this 2005 file photo, Melinda Elkins (left) and Professor Mark A. Godsey, director of the Ohio Innocence Project from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, hold a press conference introducing new DNA testing that they say implicates Earl Mann in the murder and rape for which Clarence Elkins was convicted. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)