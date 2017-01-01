Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A slow shutter speed creates a sense of movement and swirling colors while the flags are blown in the high winds. A full list of local Memorial Day events can be found in the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com .(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
The American flag floats in the breeze as a group of veterans stand at attention as the ceremonial wreath is placed during the Memorial Day program at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. A full list of local Memorial Day events can be found in the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com .(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
More than 1,000 American flags on display at the 4th annual Field of Honor, Field of Heroes Memorial Day event at the Jackson Township Safety Center flutter in the breeze on Monday in Jackson Township. A full list of local Memorial Day events can be found in the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com .(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Rachel Abney (center) of Jackson Township snaps a photo of her children, Riley, 4, (right) and Robbie, 6, amid the more than 1,000 American flags on display at the fourth annual Field of Honor, Field of Heroes Memorial Day at the Jackson Township Safety Center. A full list of local Memorial Day events can be found in the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com .(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A flag placed by volunteers from the area and the Veteran's Service Commission of Summit County next to the one of the graves of the over 450 veterans at East Liberty Cemetery. A full list of local Memorial Day events can be found in the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com . (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A visitor looks for a name inscribed on the over 360-foot long replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall while attending the Cost of Freedom Tribute event on the grounds at Twinsburg High School in 2015. A full list of local Memorial Day events can be found in the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com .(Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A section of the 22 pairs of boots representing the 22 veterans who commit PTSD suicide every day in the United States on display at the fourth annual Field of Honor, Field of Heroes Memorial Day event Monday at the Jackson Township Safety Center. A full list of local Memorial Day events can be found in the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com . (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)