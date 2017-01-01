Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Classmates Charlie Byers (left) and John Shaffer sit along South Main Street and Leicester Drive next to a make-shift memorial on Monday in Coventry Township where two Coventry Middle School students were struck and killed by a motorist late Sunday afternoon. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Darla Lynn (facing camera) hugs a woman along South Main Street and Leicester Drive next to a make-shift memorial on Monday in Coventry Township where two Coventry Middle School students were struck and killed by a motorist late Sunday afternoon. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Another make-shift memorial at South Main Street and Leicester Drive just North of the area where two Coventry Middle School students were struck by a motorist and killed late Sunday afternoon. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Charlie Byers gets a hug from Darla Lynn on South Main Street and Leicester Drive next to a make-shift memorial on Monday in Coventry Township where two Coventry Middle School students were struck and killed by a motorist late Sunday afternoon. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and other tokens of affection mark the spot along South Main Street in Coventry Township where three middle school students were struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon, with two girls dying of their injuries.