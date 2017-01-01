Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III (1) dunks over Penn State guard Nick Colella (20) during the first half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Louisville's Wayne Blackshear (20) is fouled by South Florida center Jordan Omogbehin (35) while going up for a shot during the first half in Tampa, Fla., Sunday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Louisville guard Kevin Ware (5) shoots between South Florida's Jawanza Poland (second from left) and Zach LeDay (right) as teammate Montrezl Harrell, (left) tries to move out of the way during the first half in Tampa, Fla., Sunday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)