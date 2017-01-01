Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Gonzaga's Elias Harris, left tries to block the shot of Southern University's Jameel Grace in the first half during a second-round game in the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday. (AP Photo/George Frey)
Butler forward Kameron Woods (31) wrestles with Bucknell's Joe Willman (left) and Bryson Johnson (right) for a rebound during the second half of their second-round game in the NCAA tournament Thursday, in Lexington, Ky. Butler won 68-56. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Marquette guard Vander Blue (13) and head coach Buzz Williams celebrate after Blue hit the winning basket against Davidson with one second left in their second-round NCAA tournament game, Thursday, in Lexington, Ky. Marquette won 59-58. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Gonzaga's Kelly Olynyk (second from left) fights for a rebound with Southern's Christopher Hyder (left) Madut Bol (second from right) and Brandon Mioore (right) in the first half during a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Salt Lake City, Thursday. (AP Photo/George Frey)
Saint Mary's guard Matthew Dellavedova (right) dives for the ball as Memphis guard Chris Crawford defends in the second half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. Memphis won 54-52. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan State guard Denzel Valentine (45) grabs a rebound over Valparaiso guard Matt Kenney (23) in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)