Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michigan guard Caris LeVert (23) goes up for a basket in the second half of a game with Michigan State, Sunday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 58-57. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan State forward Adreian Payne (center) Michigan forward Mitch McGary (top) and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. battle for the rebound during the second half of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan State guard Gary Harris (14) strips the ball away from Michigan guard Nik Stauskas (11) during the first half of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan State forward Branden Dawson (22) shoots over Michigan guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the second half of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)