Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kentucky guard Archie Goodwin shoots as Notre Dame forward Scott Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Kentucky forward Kyle Wiltjer, right, drives as Notre Dame forward Scott Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)