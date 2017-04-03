Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and the rest of the team celebrate after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks holds the championship trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks holds the championship trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina guard Joel Berry II wears the net around his neck after the championship game against Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina 71-65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
North Carolina forward Justin Jackson talks on his cell phone in the locker room after the championship game against Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina 71-65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A piece of the net is tied to the hat of North Carolina forward Theo Pinson after the championship game against Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina 71-65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, center, celebrates with his team after the championship game against Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, left, celebrates with forward Isaiah Hicks, right, after the championship game against Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams hugs his grandchildren as he celebrates after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams cuts the net after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/Chris Steppig, Pool)
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks places his right hand outside of the line as Meeks and Gonzaga's Silas Melson (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks places his right hand outside of the line as Meeks and Gonzaga's Silas Melson (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Gonzaga's Josh Perkins and North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) collide as they reach for a loose ball during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina guard Joel Berry II loses the ball in front of Gonzaga guard Silas Melson (0) during the first half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) celebrates after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
North Carolina guard Joel Berry II reacts during the first half against Gonzaga in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)