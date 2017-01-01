Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi smiles as she speaks during a news conference at the team's media day, May 9, 2016 in Phoenix. Still thriving at 35, a case could be made that the Phoenix Mercury guard is the greatest player in women's basketball history. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates late in the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun, May 31, 2016 in Phoenix. Still thriving at 35, a case could be made that the Phoenix Mercury guard is the greatest player in women's basketball history. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)