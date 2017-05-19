Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brothers Albert Jr., (left) and Durand Huggins listen during a interview on the loss of their brother Dennis on Thursday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pastor Tony Huggins (left) comforts Tyennys Huggins on Thursday, as he talks about his brother Jared Boggs who perished in a Monday morning fire in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pastor Tony Huggins (left) and Tyennys Huggins talk on Thursday about Dennis Huggins who perished in a Monday morning fire in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tyennys Huggins loks on during at Helen Arnold Clc as students and staff honor Daisia Huggins with a balloon launch on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A sign at Helen Arnold Clc honors Daisia Huggins on Friday, May 19, 2017, Huggins perished in a fire on Monday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Helen Arnold Clc health aid Renee Butcher ties up a banner on Friday honoring Daisia Huggins who perished in a Monday morning fire in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Two Helen Arnold Clc students leave the playground after a balloon launch on Friday by students, family and staff to honor Daisia Huggins who perished in a Monday morning fire in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this Monday file photo, Fire Marshalls at the scene of a fatal house fire on Fultz Street in Akron where two adults and five children died in the blaze. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this Monday file photo. The Akron Fire Department at the scene of a fatal house fire on Fultz Street. Two adults and five children died in the blaze. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this Monday file photo, Family and friends of those who perished in the house fire on Fultz Street console each other as they arrive at the scene in Akron. Two adults and five children died in the blaze. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Two adults and five children died in this house fire on Fultz Street Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this Tuesday file photo, A memorial in the front yard of the house at 693 Fultz Street ,where seven people, two adults and five children died in a Monday morning fire in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this Wednesday file photo, Stormmie Weddle adds balloons to the growing memorial outside 693 Fultz Street with her son Jazzaire Weddle, 6 in Akron. A fire broke out at the home on Monday killing five children and 2 adults. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)