Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jim Ballard directs and acts in his music video for a song he wrote as a tribute to the Boston Marathon on Sunday morning in downtown Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Runners pass cameraman Joshua Isley of Tallmadge, on a ladder, during the filming of the Jim Ballard music video written as a tribute to the Boston Marathon on Sunday morning in downtown Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jim Ballard directs his music video written as a tribute to the Boston Marathon on Sunday morning in downtown Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cameraman Joshua Isley of Tallmadge films Courtney Dannemiller of Doylestown with her daughter Mallory,4, during the filming of the Jim Ballard music video written as a tribute to the Boston Marathon on Sunday in downtown Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eleven year Akron Marathon volunteer Kim Mason of Akron, holds a sign and cheers, during the filming of the Jim Ballard music video written as a tribute to the Boston Marathon on Sunday in downtown Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)