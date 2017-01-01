Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Illuminated by police car lights, bystanders look at the crime scene where three people were shot inside a car in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, early Saturday. Two were killed and one was wounded. Earlier on Friday June 30, Mexican authorities said that at least 19 people died in clashes between armed men and security forces in the town of Villa Union, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of the beach resort of Mazatlan. Violence has spiked dramatically in the gang-plagued northwestern state of Sinaloa, following the capture and extradition of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. (AP Photo/Enric Marti)
Investigators mark the spot where spent bullet casing fell next several bodies lying on a road in the town of Navolato, Sinaloa state, Mexico on Thursday. 59 AK type and AR-15 casings were found in the area. Early Saturday July 1st, Mexican authorities said that at least 19 people died in clashes between armed men and security forces in the town of Villa Union, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of the beach resort of Mazatlan, in the gang-plagued northwestern state of Sinaloa, where violence has spiked dramatically following the capture and extradition of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. (AP Photo/Enric Marti)