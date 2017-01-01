Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (top) draws an offensive foul going to the basket over Miami's Marcus Weathers in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) shoots over Miami's Logan McLane in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (left) drives on Miami's Milos Jovic in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
An Akron spectator questions a call in the first half of a game against Miami on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. puts up a three point shot over Miami's Dion Wade in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot watches his team play Miami in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) holds his ground on Miami's Logan McLane in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson slams an uncontested dunk against Miami in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. shoots under pressure from Miami's Jake Wright in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Antino Jackson (left) drives around Miami's Michael Weathers in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Emmanuel Olojakpoke goes up for a dunk over Miami's Marchs Weathers in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (right) guards Miami's Michael Weathers in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (right) drives past Miami's Rod Mills Jr. in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)