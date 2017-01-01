Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer of FireEye, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday on Russian intelligence activities. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Clint Watts (right) a Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute Program on National Security, joined by Eugene Rumer (left) Director of Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday on Russian intelligence activities. Lawmakers heading the Senate Intelligence Committee focused squarely on Russia as they opened the hearing Thursday on attempts at undermining the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, arrive for the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday. Lawmakers heading the Senate intelligence committee focused squarely on Russia as they opened a hearing Thursday on attempts at undermining the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Former National Security Agency Director Keith Alexander testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday on Russian intelligence activities. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Thomas Rid, professor at the Department of War Studies at King's College in London, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday on Russian intelligence activities. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)