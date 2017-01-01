Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wrecked buildings and trucks in the French town of Dunkirk, port town on the English Channel, four months after British troops evacuated, July 1940. (AP Photo)
Men of the B.E.F. safely home after their gallant fight in Flanders seen on transport ships at the Quayside on June 6, 1940. Many sorts and sizes of vessels taking part in the grand evacuation from Dunkirk. (AP Photo)
After a successful emergency sealift from a beachhead at Dunkirk, these British and French soldiers arrive safely at an unknown British port, in June 1940. Over three hundred thousand Allied troops from Belgium, France and England were rescued in this evacuation effort, code-named Operation Dynamo. (AP Photo)
Prime Minister Winston Churchill, left, and General Sir Edmund Ironside, center, are shown passing a barbed-wire barricade in a London street, May 21, 1940. Ironside acknowledges a sentry's salute as they leave the admiralty building on an anxious day in mid-may. Ironside was given charge of England's home defenses--a job that has not worried the English seriously since 1066 when William the conqueror invaded the Island successfully. (AP Photo)