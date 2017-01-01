Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michelle Obama gives her final speech as first lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Michelle Obama gestures as gives her final speech as First Lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Michelle Obama gives her final speech as first lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Michelle Obama greets 2017 School Counselor of the Year Terri Tchorzynski, a school counselor at Calhoun Area Career Center (CACC) in Battle Creek, Mich., left, during her final speech as first lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
First lady Michelle Obama hugs 2017 School Counselor of the Year Terri Tchorzynski, after her final speech as First Lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)