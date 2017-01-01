Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this March 2017 photo, Andrew Hoepfner (left) and Pamela Martinez (center) dances along with participants at a sober social event sponsored by The Shine at a hotel in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Alcohol-free events, which are popping up in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, are part of a trend fueled by millennials seeking to find meaningful connections while they party. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In this March 2017 photo, participants in The Shine popup party chat over alcohol-free drinks at a hotel in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Alcohol-free events, which are popping up in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, are part of a trend fueled by millennials seeking to find meaningful connections while they party. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In this March 2017 photo, attendees embrace during an alcohol-free social evening sponsored by The Shine at a hotel in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Alcohol-free events, which are popping up in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, are part of a trend fueled by millennials seeking to find meaningful connections while they party. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In this March 2017 photo, bottles of water and flavored tea are displayed during The Shine, an alcohol-free social social event at a chic hotel in the Williamsburg neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. These events, which are popping up in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, are part of a trend fueled by millennials seeking to find meaningful connections while they party, (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In this March 2017 photo, Steph Jensen (left) and Brian Shaw chat during a sober social event sponsored by The Shine at a chic boutique hotel in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Shine has the feel of a variety show, with mindfully-curated content in Los Angeles and New York once every two months, and includes everything from guided meditation to comedians to beat boxers. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)