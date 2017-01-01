Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State's Alex Miklos (right) is safe at first on pickoff attempt as Central Michigan's first baseman Cody Leichman tries to tag on the play in the second inning of the college baseball game at Schoonover Field on the Kent State University campus on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Alex Miklos (right) is safe at first on pickoff attempt as Central Michigan's first baseman Cody Leichman tries to tag on the play in the second inning of the college baseball game at Schoonover Field on the Kent State University campus on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Evan Campbell (left) is safe at first base as Central Michigan's pitcher Jason Gamble (35) catches the ball tossed by first baseman Cody Leichman (right), during the sixth inning of the college baseball game at Schoonover Field on the Kent State University campus on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. Central Michigan beat Kent 8-2. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's outfielder Alex Miklos catches a high fly from Central Michigan, during the third inning of the college baseball game at Schoonover Field on the Kent State University campus on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. Central Michigan beat Kent 8-2. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Central Michigan's pitcher Rick Dodridge (31) throws against Kent State, during the third inning of the college baseball game at Schoonover Field on the Kent State University campus on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. Central Michigan beat Kent 8-2. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Alex Miklos (12) is out at second after colliding with Central Michigan's infielder Tom Lally (18) at second base, during the fifth inning of the college baseball game at Schoonover Field on the Kent State University campus on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. Central Michigan beat Kent 8-2. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Central Michigan's Tom Lally (18) is safe at first as he beats the throw first baseman Kent State's George Roberts (right) during the third inning of the college baseball game at Schoonover Field on the Kent State University campus on Sunday in Kent, Ohio. Central Michigan beat Kent 8-2. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State's pitcher Casey Wilson (22) throws against Central Michigan, during the fourth inning of the college baseball game at Schoonover Field on the Kent State University campus on Sunday in Kent, Ohio.Central Michigan beat Kent 8-2. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)