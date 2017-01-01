Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this March 6, 2006, file photo, Houston Astros' Jeff Bagwell warms up before facing Washington Nationals in the first inning of spring training game in Kissimmee, Fla. Bagwell and Tim Raines are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
At left, in a June 23, 2011, file photo, former San Francisco Giants baseball player Barry Bonds leaves federal court in San Francisco. At right, in a July 14, 2011 file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher Roger Clemens leaves federal court in Washington. Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. Bonds and Clemens, shunned because of allegations of steroids use, appear set for big increases in their voters. (AP Photo)
In this Oct. 4, 1996, file photo, Texas Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez reacts after tagging out New York Yankees' Tim Raines, right, as he tried to score in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Divisional playoffs, in Arlington, Texas. Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
In this June 6, 2007, file photo, San Diego Padres closer Trevor Hoffman is hoisted by teammates David Wells, right, and Heath Bell after saving his 500th career game in the Padres 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game in San Diego. Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
In this June 29, 2013, file photo, former Montreal Expos player Tim Raines poses for a photograph prior to the induction ceremony for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Mary's, Ontario. Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press via AP)