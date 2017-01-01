Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
National League catcher Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run as he is congratulated by American League shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning at the All-Star Game, Tuesday in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)
American League's Cleveland Indians Jos� Ram:rez (11) steals second base as National League's Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (20) is late with the tag, during the third inning at the All-Star Game, Tuesday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
The National League's Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals makes a catch on a fly ball by American League catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at the All-Star Game, Tuesday in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)
American League's Cleveland Indians Jos� Ram:rez (11) singles during the third inning at the All-Star Game, Tuesday in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
American League's New York Yankees Aaron Judge (99), talks to Cleveland Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo, before the All-Star Game, Tuesday in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The National League's Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals reacts after making a catch on a fly ball by American League catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at the All-Star Game, Tuesday in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)
National League's St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4), hits a homerun in the sixth inning at the All-Star Game, Tuesday in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
National League's St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4), is congratulated by Pittsburgh Pirates Josh Harrison (5) and Los Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner (10), after hitting a homerun in the sixth inning at the All-Star Game, Tuesday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)