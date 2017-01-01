Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hoban's Christian O'Neal guts out the last few meters to win the 400 meter run in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Olga Branney clears 5' 2" to win the high jump in the Rough Rider Invitational track meet at Kent Roosevelt High School on Friday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norman Berman, who was a Brooklyn Dodgers ballboy during Jackie Robinson's rookie season, celebrates after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the start of a game between the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals, Monday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)