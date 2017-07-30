Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a double for his 3,000th career hit which came off a pitch from Baltimore Orioles' Wade Miley in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre tips his helmet as he acknowledges cheers after hitting a double for his 3,000th career hit that came off a pitch from Baltimore Orioles' Wade Miley in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)