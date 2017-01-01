Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sports agent Bartolo Hernandez leaves federal court, Feb. 1 in Miami. A Miami jury convicted Bartolo and trainer Julio Estrada on Wednesday on charges they smuggled Cuban baseball players to the U.S. in search of big profits from professional free agent contracts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Trainer Julio Estrada (left) leaves federal court, Feb. 1 in Miami. A Miami jury convicted Estrada and agent Bartolo Hernandez on Wednesday on charges they smuggled Cuban baseball players to the U.S. in search of big profits from professional free agent contracts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)