Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer watches his RBI-triple off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Bruce Rondon in the eighth inning of a game, July 8 in Cleveland. Zimmer is batting .285 with five homers, 25 RBIs and nine steals in 49 games. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jacob Faria throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a game, June 30 in Baltimore. Faria has been outstanding for the Rays since coming up June 7, going 4-0 with a 2.11 ERA in six starts. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
New York Yankees' Clint Frazier (center) is congratulated by teammates, including Aaron Judge (right) after hitting a three-run walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers, July 8 at Yankee Stadium in New York. Frazier is batting .292 (7 for 24) with six extra-base hits, including three homers, since being called up July 1 following a rash of injuries in the Bronx. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)