Atlanta Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons (19) throws to first base from the infield dirt to force out Washington Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond during the ninth inning of a game, Monday in Atlanta. Atlanta won 3-2. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips dives to beat St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday (7) to second on a force out for the final out of the fifth inning of a game, Monday in St. Louis. Reds shortstop Zack Cozart (2) watches the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Detroit Tigers' Andy Dirks rounds second base after hitting a solo home run as Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey (37) stands on the mound during the third inning of a game in Detroit, Monday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
New York Yankees centerfielder Brett Gardner cannot catch a ball hit for a single by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the seventh inning of a game Monday at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)