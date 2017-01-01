Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Houston Astros right fielder Brandon Barnes comes up with the ball on New York Yankees' Travis Hafner's first-inning RBI single in a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, Tuesday. Yankees' Brett Gardner scored on the play. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Toronto Blue Jays' Rajai Davis steals second base as Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia (15) looks for the call during the first inning of their baseball game, Tuesday in Toronto. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Nathan Denette)
Washington Nationals center fielder Bryce Harper can't catch a home run by Atlanta Braves pitcher Tim Hudson in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Justin Upton is out at second base on a Freddie Freeman ground ball as Washington Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond (20) throws to first in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)