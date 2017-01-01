Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws to first to get out Colorado Rockies' Reid Brignac during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Alexi Casilla (top) tags out Minnesota Twins' Darin Mastroianni on a steal-attempt in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday in Baltimore. The Twins won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
San Francisco Giants center fielder Angel Pagan misses on a sliding catch attempt on a pop fly by St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday in San Francisco. St. Louis won 14-3. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)