Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Morning fog is seen at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. President Barack Obama is in the final days of his presidency with an 11th hour push to tie up loose ends and put the finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Morning fog is seen at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. President Barack Obama is in the final days of his presidency with an 11th hour push to tie up loose ends and put the finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)