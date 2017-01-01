Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A flyer seeking information on missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron is posted on a light pole on Chippewa Road leading to Chippewa Lake where a body was recovered in the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Lafayette Township, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A flyer seeking information on missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron is posted on a light pole on Chippewa Road leading to Chippewa Lake where a body was recovered in the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Lafayette Township, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lafayette Township's administration building at 6776 Wedgewood Road on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Medina. Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron, 45, was reported missing Friday under "suspicious circumstances." Police found his car in a lot on Beachside Boulevard on Chippewa Lake. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The wife of missing Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron arrives at Chippewa Lake in Medina where a body has been reportedly found. (Craig Webb / Akron Beacon Journal)