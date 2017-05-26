Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. William Zwicharowski said Friday, May 26, 2017, in a text message to The Associated Press that he's proud of the job he and his staff did in caring for Glenn's remains during the months between his death last December and his burial in April. Air Force officials are investigating concerns raised during a recent inspection at the Dover mortuary regarding management of the facility and allegations that inspectors were invited to look at Glenn's remains, which they declined to do. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, Dover Air Force Base mortuary employee Bill Zwicharowski poses for a photo after an interview with The Associated Press about his whistleblower complaints that led to a Pentagon investigation of the nation's largest military mortuary in Wyoming, Del. Zwicharowski said in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday, May 26, 2017, that he is proud of the job he and his staff did in caring for astronaut John Glenn's remains during the months between his death last December and his burial in April. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, Dover Air Force Base mortuary employee Bill Zwicharowski reacts during an interview with The Associated Press about his and two other employees' whistleblower complaints that led to a Pentagon investigation of the nation's largest military mortuary in Wyoming, Del. Zwicharowski said in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday, May 26, 2017, that he is proud of the job he and his staff did in caring for astronaut John Glenn's remains during the months between his death last December and his burial in April. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Thirty Summa Health emergency medicine residents who are losing their training program when the health system loses accreditation on July 1 have issued a letter thanking the nurses, staff and former ER doctors who trained them.