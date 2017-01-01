Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A couple embraces as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp Wednesday near Cannon Ball, N.D., as authorities were preparing to shut down the camp in advance of spring flooding season. The Army Corps of Engineers ordered the camp closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday. (AP Photo/James MacPherson)
A man who did not want to be identified loads a teepee canvas to his vehicle as he leaves the Dakota Access pipeline opponents' main protest camp Wednesday near Cannon Ball, N.D. as authorities were preparing to shut down the camp in advance of spring flooding season. The Army Corps of Engineers has ordered the camp closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday. (AP Photo/James MacPherson)