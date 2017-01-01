Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sunaina Dumala grieves near the body of her husband Srinivas Kuchibhotla at their residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. Hundreds of grieving family and friends tearfully mourned the 32-year-old engineer in his southern Indian hometown Tuesday after he was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar. (AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.)
Sunaina Dumala grieves near the body of her husband Srinivas Kuchibhotla at their residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. Hundreds of grieving family and friends tearfully mourned the 32-year-old engineer in his southern Indian hometown Tuesday after he was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar. (AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.)
Sunaina Dumala performs rituals around the body of her husband Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old engineer who was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar, at their residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. According to witnesses, the gunman yelled "get out of my country" at Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani before he opened fire at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, on Wednesday evening. Both men had come to the U.S. from India to study and worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin. (AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.)
Madhusudhan Rao, center wearing white dhoti, and Parvatha Vardhini, center right wearing pink sari, perform rituals around the body of their son Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old engineer who was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar, at their residence in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. According to witnesses, the gunman yelled "get out of my country" at Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani before he opened fire at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, on Wednesday evening. Both men had come to the U.S. from India to study and worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Relatives grieve as last rites are performed on Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old engineer who was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar, at his residence in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. According to witnesses, the gunman yelled "get out of my country" at Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani before he opened fire at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, on Wednesday evening. Both men had come to the U.S. from India to study and worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Parvatha Vardhini grieves by the body of her son Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old engineer who was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar, in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017. According to witnesses, the gunman yelled "get out of my country" at Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani before he opened fire at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, on Wednesday evening. Both men had come to the U.S. from India to study and worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)