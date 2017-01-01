Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The family of Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario gathers at his coffin before his funeral on Saturday at Church of the Nazarene in Grove City, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]
Flowers decorate a Kirkersville Police Department curiser before the burial of Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]
Law enforcement officers salute as pallbearers carry the flag-draped casket of Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario before his burial on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]
A Columbus police officer carries an American flag as he arrives with the Color Guard before the burial of Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario on Saturdayat St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]