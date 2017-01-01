Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Seaside Hiehgts, NJ, November 18- Roller coaster that used to be on the boardwalk, now in the Atlatnic Ocean. Superstorm Sandy's surge caused billions of dollars of damage to the tri-state area. The Mayor is considerring leaving the roller coaster where Sandy pushed it as a tourist attraction. (Photo by Julie Dermansky)
Beachfront homes lie in ruin in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in the Rockaways, New York, New York on Nov. 4, 2012. (Photo by � Steven Greaves/Corbis)
The destroyed Casino Pier in Seaside Heights in aerial view of devastation along the barrier islands of Ocean County after Hurricane Sandy wreaked havoc on the Jersey Shore. 10/31/12 (Andrew Mills/The Star-Ledger)