Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, left, andCharlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist fight for a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Cleveland won 121-109. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller (40) steals the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec 10, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) shoots against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec 1, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
New York Knicks Kristaps Porzingis puts up a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love Oct. 25, 2016 during the third quarter of the game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, left, andCharlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist fight for a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Cleveland won 121-109. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers' Luol Deng (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 119-108.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)