Robbie Eggeman and his son Mason, 7, of Clinton look at a 1966 Buick Riviera at the 60th Annual Father's Day Car Show on Sunday at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron. The event featured 400 classic, antique and collector cars manufactured from 1915-1992 in 29 different classes. (Leah Klafczynski/ Akron Beacon Journal)