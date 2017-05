Priscilla Laruccia, the sister of fallen Akron Police Officer Frank Mancini, is given flowers during a memorial service for fallen officers in the Akron Police Department at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Wolter Park. Mancini and fellow officers Eugene Hooper and Harold Wintrow were shot in 1965 by a robbery suspect. The assault killed Hooper and paralyzed Mancini and Wintrow. Mancini died in 2012 and Wintrow in 1993. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)