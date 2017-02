Courtney "Fireball Phoenix" Roth of Copley skates as the jammer as she attempts to break through the line of opposing players Rexanne "Lucy LyncHer" Brown of Akron, Brianna "Secret Destruction" Jarrell of Cleveland and Anne "Painful Grace" Wolfarth of Canton during a practice of the Akron Roller Derby at Canal Place. The Rubber City and NEO Roller Girls teams have combined to former the Akron Roller Derby. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)