Bike riders of all ages ride along the 4.3 miles of closed road during Open Streets Akron on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Sarah Clark of Akron rides past Summit Lake on the Towpath Trail as part of the Open Streets Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kenan Sprague of South Street Ministry gives riders free repairs on the Towpath Trail during Open Streets Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Don Flaker of Akron (center) rides down a closed stretch of Kenmore Boulevard on a bicycle rented from Summit Bike Share during Open Streets Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A bike rider is reflected in the window of Kenmore Mattress during Open Streets Akron on Kenmore Boulevard. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Caden Korora, 10, left, of Coventry and his sister Camryn, 9, hold out some of the Cardinal Rocks they found along the road during Open Streets Akron on Kenmore Boulevard. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Melissa Burns (left) and her daughter Katelynn, 7, plan out their bike trip from Summit Lake during Open Streets Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A young Akron area resident speeds along the Towpath Trail past Summit Lake as part of Open Streets Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Event organizer Kyle Kutuchief rides his bike up a closed section of Kenmore Boulevard during Open Streets Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)