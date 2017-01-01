Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Silus Rettig (left) and Tyler Chartier enter the ice room at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Silus Rettig of Crestline lines up his second shot at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A hand-crafted alien sits near a 3-D display near the end of the course at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Three-D artwork decorates the first hole at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Golfers are greeted with aliens who stole an RV at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A 3-D alien character is showcased in a corner at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Three-dimensional artwork of the alien journey at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A bar greets customers in a lounge halfway through the Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A bar greets customers in a lounge halfway through the Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A piece of alien artwork waves at customers while their final ball travels up toward the ceiling at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
An Egyptian-themed hole at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Three-dimensional snow glimmers for golfers wearing 3-D glasses at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A ball travels through a sparkling 3-D path at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Men In Black II exhibit near the bar at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
An Alien Hunter created by Mark Klaus lays on the ground near being ready for set-up at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina. Klaus continues to add to the course and Castle Noell as he creates more props daily. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
In space, no one can hear you scream. Alien: Covenant is a pulse-pounding new adventure that pushes the boundaries of R-rated terror.
(Photo courtesy Mark Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox )
Arowen Rettig of Crestline lifts up her 3d glasses as she looks for her ball at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Josh Rettig of Crestline talks with his daughter Arowen as they play a round at Alien Vacation Miniature Golf in Medina on Tuesday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)