Jennifer Fox, a University of Akron graduate student in art joins fellow UA students with the Art Bomb Brigade and Akron Public Schools high school art students with Arts LIFT as they collaborate with artist Mac Love in painting Love's mural on the Mill Street Bridge underpass along the Summit Metro Park's planned 1.5 mile stretch of the Freedom Trail from Mill Street to Rt. 8, Monday in Akron. The mural is inspired by the work of poet and Akron native Rita Dove. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

