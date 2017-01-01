Maliyah Clark, 15, a Firestone High School art student joins fellow Akron Public Schools high school students with Arts LIFT along with University of Akron art students with the Art Bomb Brigade as they collaborate with artist Mac Love in painting Love's mural on the Mill Street Bridge underpass along the Summit Metro Park's planned 1.5 mile stretch of the Freedom Trail from Mill Street to Rt. 8, Monday in Akron. The mural is inspired by the work of poet and Akron native Rita Dove. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)