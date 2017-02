Elijah Grice, 7, shouts defense at the sound of a coach's whistle, and quickly gets into position at the 5th Annual "Shoot Basketballs Not People" Free Youth Basketball Clinic at Buchtel CLC on Monday in Akron. Grice is a second grader at Firestone Park Elementary School. The clinic was hosted by the Young Black Professionals Coalition. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)