Visitors take in the environment of the children's area of the Cleveland Botanical Garden during the Big Spring event on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Phoebe Trimbata, 2, of South Euclid enjoys the activities of the Big Spring event while wearing butterfly wings and a parrot cap found in the Toadstool Theatre dress up area at the Cleveland Botanical Garden on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Visitors pass through a giant flower pot tunnel into the children's area of the Cleveland Botanical Garden during the Big Spring event on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Pavika Wilson (left) and Gauri Masurekar (center) of Solon look on with their children Meera Masurekar, 2, and Eli Wilson, 2, during the Big Spring event held at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Pavika Wilson of Solon (left) pretends to pour her son Emmett a cup of tea at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party during the Big Spring event held at the Cleveland Botanical Garden on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Sarah Hill of North Royalton (top) plays with wooden boats with her two-year-old niece Sophia Percaciante of Independence during the Big Spring event at the Cleveland Botanical Garden on Tuesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)